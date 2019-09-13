Mayor Battle vetoes pay raises for Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mayor Tommy Battle vetoed a pay raise for Huntsville City Council members Friday.

In a news release, Battle said he had a “philosophical difference” with council members on how they should be compensated, saying they should strive to be involved in their communities as citizens and not as employees of the city.

“Paying a City Council Member $44,000 to $49,000 a year is more than a City firefighter’s or a school teacher’s annual salary,” Battle said in the release.

Council voted 4-1 in favor of the increase Thursday night.

Battle previously vetoed a salary increase that council passed for the mayor, saying he was fine with his salary and prefers to focus on city employees.

