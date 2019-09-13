× Man charged with murder, robbery in connection to 2018 death in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man is in jail charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of Ricardo Dwayne Brown in 2018.

Decatur Police responded to 12th Avenue on October 31 to check on an injured man lying in the roadway.

Officers found Brown unconscious and emergency crews took him to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Investigators determined Brown was hit by a vehicle that left the area before officers arrived. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses that provided details that Jason Michael Osborn was the driver of the vehicle that hit Brown.

Police say Osborn also robbed Brown of money and drugs before hitting Brown with a vehicle and leaving.

Detective Sean Mukaddam obtained two warrants for Osborn on September 13, for murder and first-degree robbery. Police say Osborn was already in custody for unrelated charges.

Osborn is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond for the murder charge and $60,000 for the first-degree robbery charge.