× Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozens’ on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th isn’t unlucky for doughnut lovers!

Krispy Kreme is offering two dozen doughnuts for just $13 on this superstitious Friday.

The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and 1 Assorted dozen.