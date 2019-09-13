× Jefferson County man gets 50 years in child porn case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Center Point man will serve 50 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Dennis James Hudson Jr., 28, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. Hudson pleaded guilty in January.

Prosecutors said Hudson persuaded children under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct and then transmit images of the conduct over the internet. He also admitted distributing child pornography on file sharing websites, they said.

Hudson was indicted last September on 11 counts but later pleaded guilty to six.