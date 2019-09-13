Hometown Lenders Game of the Week: Collinsville vs Fyffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Hometown Lenders Game of the Week for Football Friday is Collinsville at Fyffe. Two of the top teams in Class 2A will take the field Friday night at 7 p.m.

These are two of the top teams in this classification both undefeated coming into tonight. Fyffe beat both Geraldine and Section, and Collinsville is 3-0 with wins over Plainview, Crossville, and North Sand Mountain.

The Red Devils will put their 40-game regular-season winning streak on the line.

But Ernie Willingham's group is looking to avenge last season's loss to Fyffe and would love nothing more than in their 100th season of football to come in here and upset the top dog.

We spoke to both coaches ahead of the big matchup.

"Every year I've coached at Collinsville they've beaten us every time," said Collinsville Head Coach Ernie Willingham. "We play hard and it's just we're ready to beat them. We're ready to see what we can do and we've got a pretty good team. They've won three out of the last five state championships and you know we're just ready to see if we're ready."

"Just trying to relax and get ready to play the game," said Fyffe Head Coach Paul Benefield. "It is a big important game but still early, you know, in the season. So you know win or lose tonight, we've got to move on and keep going trying to improve."