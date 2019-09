FYFFE, Ala. – The Fyffe High School Red Devils were getting ready for a big game Friday night — and they started it off right with the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

WHNT News 19 was there to get the school pumped up, but they didn’t need much help from us!

The undefeated Red Devils face off in a big game against also-undefeated Crossville. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

For highlights and more football action, make sure to checkĀ our Football Friday page!