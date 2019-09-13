× Decatur police arrest man tied to armed robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – Police arrested a Decatur man accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint.

Decatur Police were called to a report of a robbery near the 1200-block of College Street SE on August 25th. When they arrived police say the victim said they were robbed at gunpoint by someone they knew.

Police say the suspect was identified as Darius Williams during the investigation. Detectives then obtained a warrant for the arrest of Williams.

Police say Williams was located and arrested for Robbery 1st on Sept. 11th.

Williams is in the Morgan County Jail with a $25,000 bond