Athens City Council member and wife in ICU after son hits them with car

Posted 4:21 pm, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, September 13, 2019

ATHENS, Ala. – A member of the Athens City Council and his wife are suffering from critical injuries after a domestic dispute with their son, according to Athens Police.

Frank and Sharon Travis on November 7, 2016, when he was sworn in as District 3 Councilman. Photo: Athens City Facebook

Chief Floyd Johnson says council member Frank Travis called dispatch around 12:00 a.m. Friday morning, September 13, but the dispatcher had trouble understanding him.

Authorities say patrol cars were sent to the Travis home on Edinburgh Drive, and the first officer arrived at 12:01 a.m.

Officers found Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside their home. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital and are in the surgical intensive care unit.

Johnson said the couple sustained injuries during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a car.

Police charged Sean Travis, 33, with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He will be transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

“We ask the community to please join us at the city in keeping the Travis family in our thoughts and prayers,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

Johnson said the investigation is ongoing.

