1 killed in Friday morning Lincoln County, Tennessee wreck

Posted 10:21 am, September 13, 2019, by

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – One person was killed Friday morning in Lincoln County after crashing into a tractor.

According to Lt. Chris Dye, spokesman for Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck hit a tractor owned and used by the City of Fayetteville.

Dye stated the wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. in the 160-block of Molino Drive.

The driver of the pickup truck died, while the driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver’s name hasn’t been released.

