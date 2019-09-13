1 killed in Friday morning Lincoln County, Tennessee wreck
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – One person was killed Friday morning in Lincoln County after crashing into a tractor.
According to Lt. Chris Dye, spokesman for Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck hit a tractor owned and used by the City of Fayetteville.
Dye stated the wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. in the 160-block of Molino Drive.
The driver of the pickup truck died, while the driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.
The truck driver’s name hasn’t been released.
35.123940 -86.620794