Watching The Bahamas, Florida, & Gulf Coast For the Next System

We just passed the peak of hurricane season September 10. Right now, all eyes are on the southern Bahamas as the next tropical depression is likely forming. A strong tropical wave is currently about 500 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of development over the next two days with an 80% chance of development through the weekend.
The computer models take the system in the general direction of Florida and eventually out in the Gulf of Mexico or up the east coast heading into next week.
While a major impact isn’t expected for us in the Tennessee Valley, rain chances are higher next week and we could get a break in the high heat next week. Here is a look the latest statement from the National Hurricane Center:
Satellite images indicate that the area of disturbed weather over the central and southeastern Bahamas is gradually becoming better organized while surface pressures are falling in the area. Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 mph. If this development trend continues Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories will likely be initiated later today. This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday, especially in portions of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent. Here is a look at the names list! Humberto is next!