Watching The Bahamas, Florida, & Gulf Coast For the Next System

We just passed the peak of hurricane season September 10. Right now, all eyes are on the southern Bahamas as the next tropical depression is likely forming. A strong tropical wave is currently about 500 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of development over the next two days with an 80% chance of development through the weekend.

The computer models take the system in the general direction of Florida and eventually out in the Gulf of Mexico or up the east coast heading into next week.

While a major impact isn’t expected for us in the Tennessee Valley, rain chances are higher next week and we could get a break in the high heat next week. Here is a look the latest statement from the National Hurricane Center: