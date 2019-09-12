Troy University suspends fraternity over hazing allegation

TROY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama university has suspended its Sigma Chi chapter over a hazing allegation.

Troy University spokesman Clif Lusk tells reporters the chapter was suspended effective Sept. 9. The school and city police are now investigating. Police Chief Randall Barr says officers received a report of a physical assault related to the fraternity. He says no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The fraternity leaders said Wednesday that the chapter “self-reported” the hazing and immediately suspended the suspects. Lusk said the allegation was made against multiple fraternity members.

A fraternity statement issued last week says the organization had partnered with Alpha Delta Pi and the Max Gruver Foundation to spread awareness of hazing dangers. Gruver died in 2017 during an alcohol-ridden fraternity hazing event at Louisiana State University.

