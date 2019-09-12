Shrimp Basket honors local first responders on 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Many people honored first responders on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The new Shrimp Basket restaurant in Madison fed all first responders for free during lunch and dinner.

It's a way for, even in the midst of getting a small business up and running, they are figuring out a way to thank the bravest among us for the work they do.

"That's the goal today, to give them something to remember it by," said Shrimp Basket GM Esther Hale. "We want to give them something else today to talk about instead of always having to talk about that. I want them to talk about what a wonderful day they had at shrimp basket."

The Shrimp Basket is located at 7814 Hwy 72 west in Madison.