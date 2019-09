× Register for the 5th annual Grandparents Day at Wall Street Dentistry

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Registration is open for the 5th annual Grandparents Day at Wall Street Dentistry.

The dental practice in Albertville offers the event to help those without insurance and who are in need of care.

On Friday, September 20th, Grandparents will have the option of a FREE cleaning, filling or extraction.

However, pre-registration is required.

Just call the office at 256-878-0525 to register.