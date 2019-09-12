× Winchester Road reopens following overnight wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Winchester Road is back open after officials investigated a two-vehicle wreck that closed the roadway.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday on Winchester Road in Madison County near Trent Drive, not far from Blue Spring Road.

Huntsville Police say that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.