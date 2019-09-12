Winchester Road reopens following overnight wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Winchester Road is back open after officials investigated a two-vehicle wreck that closed the roadway.
Officials say the wreck happened just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday on Winchester Road in Madison County near Trent Drive, not far from Blue Spring Road.
Huntsville Police say that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.
34.730369 -86.586104