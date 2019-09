× Officials looking for missing Blount County woman

BESSEMER, Ala. – Blount County officials are looking for missing woman with health issues.

Mashell Howard Galvan is missing from Blount County.

Police said she lives in the area of KFC on 9th Ave. in Bessemer.

According to her family, she has health issues.

Mashell is 5’8” tall and 130 lbs.

If Galvan is seen please contact your local police or Janice Howard Nix at 256-312-8732.