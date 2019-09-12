Men seen searching a Florence neighborhood in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A group of men were caught on camera searching a Florence neighborhood in the middle of the night and they are obviously not looking for a missing pet.

Three men suddenly appear between two vehicles parked in a driveway in the Morningdale subdivision, they are checking door handles.

According to residents, they were caught on several cameras in the neighborhood on the morning of September 8. Florence police would love to identify who these guys are. Luckily they didn’t cover their faces so odds are someone knows them.

Help Florence police by identifying the three men caught on camera. You can do so by calling the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (256)386-8685 or submitting your information anonymously through the P3 Tips app. Both will make you eligible for a cash reward if they are identified.