Latest Health Department inspection scores

Restaurant Ratings Scores for this week:
Jiffy Foods at 1202 W. Market St. in Athens: Score of 80
Lack of Quat test strips
Sanitizer: Dish machine 3-comp sink <150ppm
Clean ice maker
Lettuce 66º, Ham 58º and Tomatoes 62º
Cloverdale Quik Mart at 11185 Highway 157 in Florence: Score of 80
3 comp sink hot water dispensing valve not functioning
Maintain pizza, cheese sticks above 135 degrees
Food illness sheets not updated
The following businesses scored 99 during inspections!
Sander's Street Station - HH-ALH at 700 W. Market St. in Athens
Firehouse Subs at 2812 Spring Avenue, SW in Decatur
UNA Starbucks at One Harrison Plaza in Florence
Moe's Southwest Grill at One Harrison Plaza in Florence
Shop N Go at 1905 Hwy 72 E in Tuscumbia