Latest Health Department inspection scores

Restaurant Ratings Scores for this week:

Jiffy Foods at 1202 W. Market St. in Athens: Score of 80

Lack of Quat test strips

Sanitizer: Dish machine 3-comp sink <150ppm

Clean ice maker

Lettuce 66º, Ham 58º and Tomatoes 62º

Cloverdale Quik Mart at 11185 Highway 157 in Florence: Score of 80

3 comp sink hot water dispensing valve not functioning

Maintain pizza, cheese sticks above 135 degrees

Food illness sheets not updated

The following businesses scored 99 during inspections!

Sander's Street Station - HH-ALH at 700 W. Market St. in Athens

Firehouse Subs at 2812 Spring Avenue, SW in Decatur

UNA Starbucks at One Harrison Plaza in Florence

Moe's Southwest Grill at One Harrison Plaza in Florence

Shop N Go at 1905 Hwy 72 E in Tuscumbia