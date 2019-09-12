× Huntsville Utilities near complete service restoration

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The two days of scattered severe thunderstorms left significant damage to various communities across Madison County.

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews have almost fully restored service to the area.

HU says the final customers awaiting service restoration are primarily in the Five Points neighborhood where the storms from Wednesday afternoon left the most damage.

Crews have been working through the night to complete restoration efforts, according to the report.

Crews say daylight of Thursday morning will expedite the restoration efforts as downed trees and storm debris slowed recovery efforts overnight.

As always, if power lines are down, please stay away from them.

Please report any service outages at 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448). https://www.hsvutil.org/outagemap/