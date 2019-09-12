× Huntsville rolling towards downtown scooters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There might be a new way to explore downtown Huntsville soon.

The Huntsville City Council will vote Thursday night on whether to ask companies to propose models for operating electric scooters downtown.

The ordinance on the council’s agenda lays out the rules for the scooters but only authorizes city officials to seek proposals from companies who are willing to follow those rules.

In an article on the city’s website, Mayor Tommy Battle said scooters have become a nuisance in some cities which is something Huntsville wants to avoid.

A test area around downtown east and west of the parkway is being considered. The course would run from Campus 805 to Stovehouse to California Street and extending south to the Huntsville Hospital area.

Al.com reports that the scooters will be battery-powered e-scooters with a maximum speed of around 15 mph, and they will operate on the streets, not sidewalks. They will not be allowed in any park including Big Spring International Park or in any memorial area.