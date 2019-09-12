× Huntsville leaders say no to electric scooter program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville city leaders shot down a pilot program aimed at bringing electric ride-share scooter pilot program to downtown.

The ordinance to establish the pilot program to allow electric ride-share scooters originally passed 3 to 2. But Councilman Bill Kling asked for the vote to be reconsidered and changed his vote, effectively killing the program.

The proposal would have sent out a request for proposal for a single e-scooter company to come to Huntsville.

Mayor Tommy Battle acknowledged that other cities have encountered problems with the scooters, but pushed for the passage of the ordinance.

Councilwoman Francis Akridge and Will Culver also voted against the ordinance.