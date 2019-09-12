× GameStop announces plan to close up to 200 stores

GameStop says it’s game over.

The retailer announced in a conference call Tuesday that it plans on closing 180 to 200 stores here in the US and abroad.

GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores in 14 countries.

Executives did not lay out how many employees will be impacted by the closings or which locations will shut their doors. They say the stores on the chopping block are underperforming.

The closures are expected to happen sometime this fiscal year.

GameStop warned that even more stores could close over the next two years.