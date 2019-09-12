Do you love coffee? This company will pay you $1,000 to drink coffee for a month

Attention coffee fiends!

There is a company looking for someone to taste-test coffee for a month and they will give you $1,000 when the job is done.

Business.org is looking for professional Starbucks junkie to visit locally-owned coffee shops and ditch the chain. Applicants must love caffeine and be willing to share their thoughts on social media.

If you’re hired, you’ll visit at least eight locally-owned joints over the course of a month, taking photos of the beverages and writing short summaries of your experiences.

You will get $250 at the initial hire and the rest when the tasks are complete.

Applications close on Sept. 30th, so hurry and apply by clicking here.

For more information, click here.

