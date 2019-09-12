Army Reserve unit returns home to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A group of Army reservists is back home in north Alabama.

126 members of the 375th Engineer Company arrived at Signature Aviation in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.

Family members and friends were waiting with signs and specially-made shirts when the two planes carrying the soldiers landed.

The group has been deployed in the Middle East for about 10 months, making stops in Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

At one point during their deployment, the soldiers got to meet President Trump and his wife.

