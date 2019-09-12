× Apple Annie Day is Friday, October 25

Huntsville, Ala. – Apple Annie Day is Friday, October 25th and apples are available now through the Junior League of Huntsville.

The Junior League is selling Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples by the crates, half-crates, dozens and gift baskets.

You can pre-order your apples through September for October delivery.

The apple sales support the Junior League’s community initiatives including:

One on One: Let’s Read – Family Literacy Nights

The Butterfly Project – providing college readiness workshops, scholarships, and prom attire to high school girls

BIRTHday Books – delivering a book to every child born in Huntsville and Madison Hospitals

Girls, Inc – which seeks to inspire girls through literacy and much more

To order your apples now, click here.