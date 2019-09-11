× Utility crews continue to restore power to Madison County following Tuesday storms

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews are working to restore service to customers following a fast-moving scattered severe storm Tuesday.

Officials say the storm left downed utility poles, trees and power lines across the Madison County Service area. They say with equipment damaged and areas covered in debris, restoration efforts were slowed overnight but the daylight of Wednesday morning will permit damage assessments to continue and service restoration.

Crews are continuing to work as quickly as safely possible across the service area to restore service to all affected customers.

As always, if power lines are down, please stay away from them.

Following additional storms late Tuesday evening, Huntsville Utilities has sustained additional customer outages that left approximately 1,200 customers without service.

At the peak of the storm Tuesday, nearly 5,000 customers were without service and crews worked quickly in the elements to reduce that number down to 750 before additional storms arrived late Tuesday evening.

Please report any service outages at 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).