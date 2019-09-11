× USDA supplying resources for farmers hurt by 2018, 2019 disasters

If your farm was impacted during a natural disaster in the last two years, you might qualify for help.

Agricultural producers affected by natural disasters in 2018 or 2019 can apply for help through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program or ‘Whip Plus.’

In order to qualify for help, you must have suffered eligible losses of certain crops, trees, bushes, or vines and it must have been caused by a natural disaster.

Local counties that received qualifying disaster declarations and designations for damage that occurred in 2018 include:

Cullman.

DeKalb.

Local counties eligible for damage suffered in 2019 include:

Colbert.

Dekalb.

Franklin.

Madison.

Morgan.

Signup for this U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program will begin September 11, 2019.

For more information and to apply for help, click here.