Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Buckhorn Bucks’ Lyric Gurley

You ever play Madden? Well Buckhorn wide receiver Lyric Gurley played it in real life last Friday putting up video game numbers.

Gurley had four catches for 140 yards with three of those coming for touchdowns in the Bucks' win over Hazel Green.

For that, he's our Week Two Tyler Mann Player of the Week.

WHNT News 19 Sports Director Rocco DiSangro surprised him with the award at practice.

"I want to say thank you to all my coaches for putting me in those positions," said Lyric Gurley. "I wouldn't have been able to achieve this without each and every one of you guys. Y'all mean everything to me so thank you. Like, it was just our coaches, they put us in the right positions. I have a great receivers coach and offensive coordinator and each and every one of my teammates, they're amazing. They keep me going. And our student section was crazy at Hazel Green, it was awesome."

"Number one he's a great kid. Number two he's a heck of an athlete," said coach Keith Henderson. "So he has really grown up and he's come a long way and he's done a great job and he's made some phenomenal plays for us. Lyric is a very coachable kid and does good at doing what he's coached to do. So he runs good routes, he gets open, so you combine that with his athleticism and good things happen.