Taco Bell adds vegetarian menu

CNN) — Taco Bell is debuting a vegetarian section on its newly redesigned menu, which also includes two new items.

Beginning Thursday, the fast-food chain will offer two new vegetarian items: a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and a Black Bean Quesarito. Those are in addition to its two other existing vegetarian options that will be displayed prominently in a new “Vegetarian Favorites” menu.

With customers becoming more health-conscious, the changes makes it easier for vegetarians to see their options, the Yum Brands-owned company previously explained

The nationwide expansion of the new menu items to Taco Bell’s 7,000 US restaurants comes after a test earlier this year. It’s also planning a new advertising campaign to promote the new section.

In total, there are more than a dozen vegetarian items on Taco Bell’s menu. They will feature a new green emblem that shows off Taco Bell’s American Vegetarian Association certification. It became the first and only quick-service chain to receive the certification in 2015.

Taco Bell emphasized that non-vegetarian items can be made vegetarian by substituting beans for meat. The chain said that its menu items “can be customized more than 8 million ways” to fit a vegetarian diet.

Noticeably absent from the menu are any products featuring alternative meats from Impossible or Beyond Meat. KFC, which is also owned by Yum Brands, tested out a Beyond Meat’s new plant-based chicken in Georgia.

Plant-based meat alternatives have grown popular in supermarkets and restaurants across the world, as people search for environmentally friendly and healthier foods to eat. Taco Bell said in a release said it plans to “further innovate in this growing space.”

Other companies are trying to capitalize on diet-based resolutions. Chipotle launched “lifestyle bowls,” a new collection of meals that fit into paleo, ketogenic and Whole30 diets.

Burger King began selling the Impossible Whopper, featuring a meatless patty, nationwide in August. Perhaps encroaching on Taco Bell’s territory, Burger King is also selling $1 tacos.