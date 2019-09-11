× State health officials investigating rash of illnesses at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State health officials are trying to determine what led to more than two dozen students getting sick at UAH.

Alabama Department of Health district medical officer Dr. Karen Landers said the department was notified Tuesday evening of approximately 25 students who were ill with vomiting and diarrhea.

Landers said investigators are working to determine what the illness is and where it may have originated. There has been no indication so far that the cause is foodborne, she said.

At this point in the investigation, Landers said they’re still working to determine a link among all the patients.

“We do see this with gastrointestinal illnesses, such as norovirus,” Landers said. She added that a bacterial gastrointestinal infection hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Lab results on samples could take two to five days to come back, Landers said.

In the meantime, she recommended people who feel ill limit their contact with others and see a doctor if they have concerns about any symptoms. She also said people should practice good hygiene and wash their hands.