Police looking for suspect in downtown Hartselle following Kroger robbery

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at Kroger.

Police say they are looking for a black male in his 20s, described as 6’2” and thin. According to officials, the suspect is armed.

Police say he was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, jeans, a camo bandana, and has an Egyptian cross tattoo on the right temple.

HPD Officers, Deputies are searching the area around the railroad track, Longhorn Pass and the Landfill.

The ALEA helicopter is in route, according to the report.

Hartselle Police Department tweeted that they responded to a Robbery at Kroger in Hartselle Wednesday around 10:45 a.m.

Robbery: Hartselle Police Department has responded to a Robbery at Kroger in Hartselle. We have recieved a BOLO for a New Model Red Hyundia