Police investigating suspicious package at U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police were called to investigate a suspicious package found Wednesday morning at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center.

Police were called to the center on Quality Circle around 10:30 a.m. Huntsville Fire and Rescue was also on the scene.

The center would only confirm that a package was received at the center and referred all other questions to Huntsville police.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said it appeared the package was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, and as of noon police were working to verify the delivery method and the return address on the package.