Madison City Schools will break ground on new elementary school within weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - On Tuesday, Madison residents voted yes to a 12-mill property tax increase that will help Madison City Schools build more schools.

The system has been preparing for this for a long time -- anticipating that the vote would pass -- so they could move forward immediately with building plans.

Priority number one for Madison City is to break ground on a new elementary school. The city has been working with architects and construction management companies for a while and anticipates dirt starting to move in the next month.

“In a secondary school, teachers can float, in other words, get on a cart and move from room to room," explained superintendent Robby Parker. "In an elementary school, a teacher is tied to a classroom.”

The order of building plans is based on the need, and where a temporary plan will work better than somewhere else to ease overcrowding.

Additions to Bob Jones and James Clemens High School will be built in a couple of years.

“We can do some things at the high school to manage it till we get the additions built," Parker said.

The future elementary school site, located next to the Kroger on Wall Triana, was bought by the school system in 2014.

The middle school site, adjacent to the central office and Madison Athletics Stadium, was bought in 2005. Ground will be broken at the middle school site in January 2020.