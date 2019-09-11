Lawrence County authorities searching for escaped work release inmate

(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office photo)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies are looking for a man who left the Lawrence County Jail for his work release job Tuesday and never came back.

Adam Christopher Bolan, 41, of Moulton, did not return Tuesday night, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Bolan was serving a jail sentence on a controlled substance crime, authorities said.

Anyone who knows where Bolan may be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.

