Huntsville apartment complex condemned due to storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Because of Tuesday night’s storms, an apartment complex in west Huntsville is now being condemned by the city.

A large tree fell on a complex at Garden Place Apartments. Now one woman who is in her last trimester of pregnancy is left to literally pick up the pieces.

“The only thing that the manager kept telling me was that it’s just unfortunate.” That’s how the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, described her interaction with her complex manager.

She began renting her unit at Garden Place Apartments just months ago and after Tuesday night’s storms, she says she came home to a nightmare.

“The tree was laying directly on top of my apartment on the roof. I walked up, I didn’t realize it went through my roof. I just saw it on top, of course, it was dark. I ended up going on in, when I pushed the door open, debris was everywhere. The roof is literally… you can see the sky.”

The tree practically split the woman’s apartment down the middle, causing structural and interior damage.

She says this couldn’t have happened at a worse time, she’s expecting her first child very soon.

“We haven’t had time to think about anything. Right now we’re just trying to figure out how to get all of our stuff out, get the debris out of the way, the clutter, so that we can move some things.”

But she’s thankful she’s not in this alone.

“My support system is great. I have an amazing family. It’s just very hard because like I said, I’m pregnant and I just have hormones and emotions everywhere.”

She says she’ll be praying a special prayer for her and her child tonight. “For the Lord to just prepare my steps because I’m literally just lost for words.”

The property manager did not have a comment on the matter. WHNT News 19 was asked to leave the property shortly after arriving.

The American Red Cross is aware of the matter and plans to step in.