× Help lead the way to the first survivor with a Walk to End Alzheimer’s

This month, hundreds of people will come together in Florence and Huntsville to show their support for those battling Alzheimer’s and dementia.

On Sunday, September 15, the 2019 Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at McFarland Park in Florence.

On Sunday, September 22, the 2019 North Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

At both events, registration will start at 12:30pm, with a brief ceremony at 2:00pm and the walks beginning at 2:30pm.

Each route is two miles and an easygoing walk. Strollers are welcome. There is no fee to register but every walker is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

All funds raised through the walks further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.