BOAZ, Ala. - Some gyms across the state encouraged their members and local first responders to participate in a stair climb challenge today to remember the victims of 9/11.

The goal is to see how many flights of stairs they can climb in either 15, 30, or 60-minute intervals.

Photojournalist Vanessa Burch met up with some of the staff of Workout Anytime-Boaz to see if they would take the challenge head-on.