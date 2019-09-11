Decatur Church collecting items for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur Church of Christ is on a mission to bring relief and share the love of God to those hit by Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina and the Bahamas but need the community's help to collect items to donate.

The Decatur Church of Christ launched their Crisis Response Outreach a year ago.

"We go some places and people will be completely distraught and not know where to turn. And when you can share God with them and tell them 'God loves you, we love you and we want to help.' And when God shows up things get better," said Decatur Church of Christ Outreach Minister, Cody Michael.

In one year, the team has made 19 trips to help others.

"Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, the Lee County Tornadoes, Columbus Mississippi, and all over the place," says Michael.

Cody Michael says the wouldn't be able to do it without the community.

"Decatur has filled this trailer every time we have taken a trip and it's all been based on donations that our people have been able to get together," says Michael.

Their goal is to fill up their trailer with supplies to take to North Carolina by September 20.

"We're taking in mostly snack foods, hygiene items, cleaning items and pet supplies and we are going to need a lot of bug spray," says Michael.

After their trip to Okracoke Island, North Carolina the crew will go to Miami, Florida to get supplies to the Bahamas.

"We also have a team that has a ship right at a port in Miami, Florida. We are going to deliver supplies to them. They are going to take it to the Bahamas while we're working in North Carolina. We will be able to serve two places at one time," says Michael.

Michael says it's been incredible seeing the city of Decatur come together to help those in need.

If you would like to donate items- drop off locations include

Decatur Church of Christ on Danville Road

Hartselle Church of Christ

Priceville Church of Christ

Bethel Church of Christ

Redstone Harley Davidson

Buffalo Wild Wings in Decatur