All six Alabama HBCU marching bands to compete in historic Battle of the Bands

NORMAL, Ala. - Alabama A&M University's marching band will soon be a part of history. For the first time, all six historically black college and university marching bands from the state will face off against one another in the Battle for Birmingham and the prize is priceless.

"So on the college level its bragging rights completely," said event organizer Edward Evans. "Everybody wants to be the baddest band in the land. So in the state of Alabama, this is the only state with this many HBCU programs in one central state. So it's a big question on who is the best band and we're gonna find out Sunday."

The event happens on September 15 at 4 p.m. at Legion Field in Birmingham. You can purchase tickets ahead of time but the prices could fluctuate based on demand. Find out more about tickets here:

Prior to the battle, a college fair will be held at 2 p.m. where representatives from all 6 colleges will talk about opportunities at the schools.