Afternoon storm floods roads, knocks down trees and power lines in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the second day in a row, strong winds and heavy rains pounded Huntsville as an afternoon storm moved through the area.

Oakwood Avenue was closed between Blue Spring Road and Memorial Parkway because of downed power lines. Huntsville police also closed a portion of University Drive between Church Street and the Parkway due to flooding.

Cook Ave is also experiencing some flooding. pic.twitter.com/syHvAas7kd — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 11, 2019

A tree was knocked down on Calhoun Street near Randolph Avenue in downtown Huntsville.

There also was a tree knocked over at a home on Walker Avenue in Five Points. Power was out at intersections in the area.