Toyota announces partnership to start national manufacturing apprenticeship program

DECATUR, Ala. – Toyota announced an apprenticeship program geared towards manufacturing aspects of the company.

The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, and Toyota Motor North Alabama announced a partnership to transition operations and stewardship of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education Program (FAME) to the manufacturing institute.

BIG ANNOUCEMENT: Along with today’s visit from @IvankaTrump, Toyota is transitioning a National apprenticeship program to the Manufacturing Institute. @whnt — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) September 10, 2019

FAME is an employer collaborative that consists of a two-year industrial degree known as the Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program. The AMT program trains students regardless of age or background, from high school graduates to those interested in transitioning into manufacturing to those wanting to advance their careers.

The program focuses on technical qualifications in advanced manufacturing. The goal is to help students develop professional skills and deeper knowledge of the manufacturing industry.

“FAME has set the standard for industry-driven apprenticeships, and by taking it nationwide we will open the door to high paying manufacturing jobs for Americans across the country,” said CEO Jay Timmons.

Ivanka Trump came to Decatur on Tuesday for the announcement.

On Monday Trump posted to her Twitter account about what she called the Alabama success story, citing low unemployment rates and higher wages, adding quote “we’re just getting started.”