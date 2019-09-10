× Students and alumni respond to University of Alabama dean’s resignation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Dean of Students Jamie Riley resigned last week from the University of Alabama after some old tweets resurfaced.

However, our news partners at AL.com report several alumni, prominent national figures, and social media users are questioning the situation.

The tweets in question surfaced from a Breitbart story which highlighted three tweets from Riley’s since-deleted Twitter account.

In a tweet dated Oct. 8, 2016, Riley tweeted, “Are movies about slavery truly about educating the unaware, or to remind Black people of our place in society?”

A second tweet, dated Sept. 26, 2017, said, “The (American) flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people. Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

The third tweet, posted on Oct. 11, 2017, stated, “I’m baffled about how the first thing white people say is, ‘That’s not racist!’ when they can’t even experience racism. You have 0 opinion!”

The university has confirmed to AL.com that Riley is no longer working at Alabama, but offered no additional comment.

For more information, visit AL.com.