Strong storms cause power outages, trees down in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities electric crews were busy Tuesday afternoon after a strong storm knocked down trees and caused multiple power outages across the Huntsville area.

On Dug Hill Road, a tree fell on power lines and across the road, blocking it.

Crews were working restore service to affected customers as quickly as possible.

There also was flooding on Pratt Avenue between Church Street and Wheeler Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.