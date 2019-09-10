Strong storms cause power outages, trees down in Madison County

Posted 4:43 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, September 10, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities electric crews were busy Tuesday afternoon after a strong storm knocked down trees and caused multiple power outages across the Huntsville area.

On Dug Hill Road, a tree fell on power lines and across the road, blocking it.

Crews were working restore service to affected customers as quickly as possible.

View the Huntsville Utilities outage map here:

There also was flooding on Pratt Avenue between Church Street and Wheeler Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

