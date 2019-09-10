× Spooky! There will be a rare Full Moon on Friday the 13th

(KDVR) – Around every 20 years, Friday the 13th coincides with a full moon. And that rare occurrence will happen on Friday.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we haven’t seen a combination like this since October 13th, 2000 and it won’t happen again until August 13th, 2049.

The September “Harvest Moon” will happen just before midnight on the 14th for the Mountain, Central and Pacific time zones, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The Friday the 13th won’t be quite as rare in the Eastern time zone because the full moon technically happens just after midnight on the 14th.

