South Alabama prison search turns up phones, drugs and hundreds of weapons

September 10, 2019

Photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. – An early-morning shakedown at an Escambia County prison turned up hundreds of makeshift weapons, contraband cell phones, drugs and alcohol, state prison officials said Tuesday.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from three counties and state agencies searched the G.K. Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore before dawn Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections

Over the course of 10 hours, authorities said they confiscated 621 makeshift weapons, 51 contraband cell phones, 240 grams of drugs and 7 gallons of an alcoholic beverage made by inmates.

State corrections officials did not release any information about charges related to the findings.

More than 1,230 inmates are held at the facility.

