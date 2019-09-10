× Madison County deputies searching for vehicle burglar

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are looking for a man who stole items from several vehicles in a Meridianville neighborhood, including a gun.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a photo Tuesday morning of the suspect who they said hit the Bainbridge subdivision.

The burglar took a gun, a phone, cash and other items from vehicles that were not locked, authorities said. The sheriff’s office reminded people in a Facebook post to remove valuables from vehicles and lock their doors before going to sleep.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity was asked to contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8839.