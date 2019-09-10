Lincoln County, Tennessee authorities looking for man wanted for kidnapping, assault

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Deputies are searching for a wanted man in Tennessee.

According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Michael Richardson II is wanted for several warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office said Richardson is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and interference with calls to 911.

Anyone with information on Richardson is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 433-9891, (931) 433-STOP (7867), or by sending a message on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

