Inmate escapes work release in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say Toby R. Martinez Maravilla,39, left work release around 3:00 p.m. on September 9th.

His assigned job is located in Birmingham in Jefferson County, according to the ADOC release.

Maravilla is 5′ 10” and 180 lbs, he has black hair and brown eyes. The release says Maravilla was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

Maravilla was orginally charged with Burglary 2nd, according to ADOC.

Scars: RBFR ‘ X III ‘

LBTH VC

LTFA Left O/S FA-X3 L/R I/S FA-VECE

RBWR 3 dots claims-my crazy life ‘Mi vito loco’

CTcs LA

RTFA SUR 13

CTAK 3 dots

LTFA …

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped, or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.