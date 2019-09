× Gravel spill temporarily shuts down part of Highway 20

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – Crews shut down part of Highway 20 near Madison around midday Tuesday to deal with a gravel spill.

The spill happened just before noon on Highway 20 just west of the exit for I-565, at the Indian Creek Bridge.

Madison County crews cleaned up the spill and the road reopened shortly before 1 p.m.