First responders eat for free at Logan's Roadhouse Sept. 11

Logan’s Roadhouse wants to thank you for your service.

All locations of the steakhouse are recognizing first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, and Emergency Medical Technicians with a free American Roadhouse Meal on September 11th from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

This free meal is one of the many ways Logan’s Roadhouse honors local heroes.

Guests with a first responder ID can enjoy entrees from the American Roadhouse Meals menu, including items like the 6 oz. Choice Cut Sirloin, Wood-Grilled Chicken and Barbecue Grilled Pork Chop.

“Logan’s Roadhouse has always taken pride in serving the men and women that serve our country and local communities. Inviting those who serve our communities in to kick back, relax, and enjoy a free meal is a small gesture on our part to recognize the tremendous dedication and sacrifice first responders make daily for our safety,” said Tim Kaliher, President for Logan’s Roadhouse.

In addition to honoring first responders on September 11, Logan’s Roadhouse shows continued support of veterans and active-duty military with free meal offers throughout the year and a 10% off discount every day.

For more information about Logan’s Roadhouse, visit www.logansroadhouse.com.

This offer will be valid from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.