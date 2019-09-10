× ALDI asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

ALDI has joined a list of retailers asking customers not to open carry in stores.

In a tweet Monday, ALDI said the safety of employees, customers, and the community is its highest priority.

“At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel.”

ALDI joins Kroger, Walgreens, and Walmart, which have all asked customers not to open carry.

Walmart went one step further as well, discontinuing sales of handgun ammunition at the beginning of September.